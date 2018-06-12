US Open 2018: Complete Guide to This Year's Tournament at Shinnecock Hills

0 of 7

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

It's the national championship of golf in the United States.

But you can call it the U.S. Open.

The event's 118th version will be played once again at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York, which hosted in 1896, 1986, 1995 and 2004. None of the former champions from Shinnecock—James Foulis, Ray Floyd, Corey Pavin and Retief Goosen—are in the field this time around, but the second-place finisher from 2004, Phil Mickelson, returns for yet another chance to complete a career Grand Slam.

Tiger Woods is among the favorites—sentimental and otherwise—after resurrecting his career from back-injury limbo. Several of the world's top players are seeking their first major victory, too.

And if those aren't good enough, there's always the world's No. 1 player (Dustin Johnson), who'll attempt to continue a sizzling hot 2018 that's seen him win twice and finish in the top 10 five other times, including a six-shot field-lapping at the final tournament tune-up—the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee.

Brooks Koepka will try to defend his championship, a feat no man has pulled off since Curtis Strange back in 1988 and 1989.

Ditch the remote. Fluff the pillows. Click the smartphone ringer to silent.

Here's everything you need to know to get ready.