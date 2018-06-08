Minnesota Lynx Respond to Twitter Troll's Misogynistic Post: 'Deactivate'

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

ST. PAUL, MN - AUGUST 11: Painter, Dan Dunn paints the new Minnesota Lynx team logo during the logo reveal ceremony at halftime between the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA game on August 11, 2017 at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

The Minnesota Lynx are not messing around.

On Friday, the team's Twitter account responded to a user who made a misogynistic comment with a pitch-perfect statement from head coach Cheryl Reeve: Delete your account.

The Lynx, who have won four of the last seven WNBA titles, continue to pick up W's.

Related

    Lisa Leslie Doesn't Think Trump 'Is About Equality at All'

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Lisa Leslie Doesn't Think Trump 'Is About Equality at All'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr Praises Lynx for Helping Kids Instead of Visiting WH

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Kerr Praises Lynx for Helping Kids Instead of Visiting WH

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr Applauds Community Activism of Minnesota Lynx and Others

    Minnesota Lynx logo
    Minnesota Lynx

    Kerr Applauds Community Activism of Minnesota Lynx and Others

    SFGate
    via SFGate

    Captains Pick WNBA All-Star Teams

    Minnesota Lynx logo
    Minnesota Lynx

    Captains Pick WNBA All-Star Teams

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report