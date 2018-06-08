Minnesota Lynx Respond to Twitter Troll's Misogynistic Post: 'Deactivate'June 8, 2018
Jordan Johnson/Getty Images
The Minnesota Lynx are not messing around.
On Friday, the team's Twitter account responded to a user who made a misogynistic comment with a pitch-perfect statement from head coach Cheryl Reeve: Delete your account.
Minnesota Lynx @minnesotalynx
Hi, Jake. Some advice below. RT @JakeCQuinn WNBA? Is that what they call kitchens now? https://t.co/2dGlhYcZ4g
Minnesota Lynx @minnesotalynx
@JakeCQuinn Misogyny is always hilarious. When you hitting the open mic with these bits? https://t.co/lOJ1cKbyis
The Lynx, who have won four of the last seven WNBA titles, continue to pick up W's.
