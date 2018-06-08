Warriors, Cavs Won't Receive White House Invite from Donald Trump After Finals

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

President Donald Trump said Friday that he won't invite the 2018 NBA championship-winning team to the White House.

According to ESPN.com, Trump said, "We're not going to invite either team."

The Golden State Warriors currently hold a 3-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers and have a chance to clinch their third championship in four years in Game 4 on Friday night.

Trump's announcement came after Cavs superstar LeBron James recently said, "I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway. It won't be Cleveland or Golden State going."

After initially inviting the Warriors to visit the White House last year following their NBA Finals triumph over the Cavaliers, Trump rescinded the invite in September 2017.

Trump specifically mentioned Warriors guard Stephen Curry at that time and said the invitation was withdrawn because he was "hesitating."

That led to a viral tweet from James in support of Curry:

This week, Trump uninvited the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who were originally supposed to visit the White House on Tuesday.

Trump balked at the idea a small contingent of Eagles players and representatives would be sent to the White House rather than the whole team.

Additionally, Trump never extended a White House invite to the 2017 WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx.

The last time an NBA championship-winning team visited the White House came in 2016, when James and the Cavs attended while Barack Obama was still in office.