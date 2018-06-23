Romelu Lukaku a Doubt vs. England; Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Ligament Damage

Romelu Lukaku a Doubt vs. England; Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Ligament DamageJune 23, 2018
Romelu Lukaku is a doubt for Belgium's final World Cup Group G match against England, as manager Roberto Martinez told reporters he's struggling with an ankle injury.
The former Everton boss will understandably not take any chances, as the Red Devils have all but qualified. Lukaku isn't the only man expected to miss out on Thursday's contest:
ian herbert @ianherbs
Romelu Lukaku is a doubt for England game. Martinez says he has 'external ligament' damage on his left foot. He'll be assessed in 48 hours #eng
Kristof Terreur 📰 @HLNinEngeland
Lots of changes expected against #eng if #eng win tomorrow: 🚑 Lukaku (ankle injury) 🚑 Hazard (calf injury) 🚑 Mertens (knock ankle) Bobby M: “There will be major changes against England.” Friendly game? #bel #threelions #worldcup https://t.co/TBkRI1DxiX
The injury didn't slow him down in a 5-2 win over Tunisia, as the Manchester United striker scored twice. Substitute Michy Batshuayi also got on the scoresheet, so Belgium have a class replacement ready to go.
Belgium will want to have Lukaku for the knockout stage, so it makes no sense to take any chances against the Three Lions.
Lukaku & Hazard Put on Show in Belgium Goalfest