Romelu Lukaku a Doubt vs. England; Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Ligament Damage

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku is a doubt for Belgium's final World Cup Group G match against England, as manager Roberto Martinez told reporters he's struggling with an ankle injury.

The former Everton boss will understandably not take any chances, as the Red Devils have all but qualified. Lukaku isn't the only man expected to miss out on Thursday's contest:

The injury didn't slow him down in a 5-2 win over Tunisia, as the Manchester United striker scored twice. Substitute Michy Batshuayi also got on the scoresheet, so Belgium have a class replacement ready to go.

Belgium will want to have Lukaku for the knockout stage, so it makes no sense to take any chances against the Three Lions.