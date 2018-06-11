Ranking the Top 10 Golfers Ahead of the 2018 US Open

0 of 10

The sands are nearly through the preparatory hourglass, which means it's time for our annual pre-U.S. Open ranking.

Dustin Johnson entered the 2017 event as defending champion and the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking but missed the cut after shooting four over par through 36 holes in Erin, Wisconsin.

What goes into the breakdown this time around, you ask?

A golfer's last several starts and a glance at his Official World Golf Ranking are the main considerations, and we also detailed career U.S. Open performances.

How do we factor in Tiger Woods' resurgence? Who is the best non-American contender? Does defending champion Brooks Koepka fit into the mix anywhere?

Who fills out our top 10 before the first groupings get going on June 14?

Scroll through for the answers.