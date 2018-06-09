Canadian F1 Grand Prix 2018: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton will look to ensure he retains the lead in the 2018 Formula One championship standings with victory in the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, although Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is closing.

The Briton finished third at the Monaco Grand Prix a fortnight ago and gave up some ground to runner-up Vettel, but the Formula One calendar now returns to Hamilton's most favoured venue.

It was at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix that Hamilton won his first Formula One race, and he's since gone on to emerge victorious in five of the last eight trips to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

A win on Sunday would also see Hamilton tie level with F1 legend Michael Schumacher as the joint-most successful Canadian Grand Prix driver of all time on sevens titles apiece.

Read on for a preview of Sunday's showdown as Hamilton seeks to become the first driver to win four Canadian Grand Prix in succession.

Date: Sunday, June 10

Time: 7:10 p.m. BST/2:10 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports F1, ESPN2

Live Stream: Sky Go, WatchESPN

Qualifying takes place on Saturday, June 9 from 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, with live coverage on Sky Sports F1.

Preview

Montreal likely brings nothing but good memories for Hamilton, who will hope to extend the gap that separates him from second-place Vettel in the standings with victory on Sunday.

Fourteen points currently separate the top two drivers in the standings, and Hamilton said in the build-up to Sunday's duel that he's wary of Ferrari, who could steal the summit with the right results, via Sky Sports F1:

Victory in the Canadian Grand Prix hasn't always been a precursor to championship success for Hamilton, who has only gone on to win the overall Formula One title in two of the seven years he's won in Montreal (2015, 2017).

The 33-year-old shared memories of his first victory in Canada, returning to the circuit 11 years later with the opportunity to join Schumacher as its most successful driver and set a new Montreal record for successive wins:

Hamilton will take some stopping considering he's finished outside the podium places in only one of the six races so far this season. Ferrari duo Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen come closest to that podium ratio with three top-three finishes apiece this term.

Vettel may be behind in the standings, but Channel 4 F1 pointed to evidence of how fine the margins are in terms of performance:

The last driver to win at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve bar Hamilton was Red Bull star Daniel Ricciardo in 2014, and he received some positive news on Thursday after it seemed he would incur a grid penalty.

BBC Sport's Andrew Benson confirmed the Australian had escaped punishment for an engine complaint, although another setback on Saturday could still see him suffer a setback:



Hamilton, Vettel and Ricciardo are the only three drivers who have topped podiums so far in 2018, although the Finnish pair of Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Raikkonen have looked like threats at times.

It would take a run against the odds for a new race winner to emerge and stop Hamilton's supreme run of form in Montreal, with the reigning champion on the cusp of commanding a place on par with Schumacher on Sunday.