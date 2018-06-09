Spain vs. Tunisia: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Spain endured a miserable campaign at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. They went to the Brazil tournament as defending champions and ended up being knocked out at the group stage.

After a process of rebuilding, though, Julen Lopetegui's side head to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with a genuine chance of going very deep.

They face their final warm-up game against Tunisia in Krasnodar, Russia on Saturday, and have the chance to head into the World Cup on the back of a 20-match winning streak.

Here are all the scheduling and viewing details for the clash:

Date: Saturday, June 9

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 pm. ET

TV Info: FreeSports (UK), ESPN Deportes (U.S.)

Live Stream: ESPN Player

Spain have not lost a match since being downed 2-0 by Italy in the first knockout round at UEFA Euro 2016.

However, they have drawn three of their last four matches against Russia (3-3), Germany (1-1) and, most recently, Switzerland (1-1).

Lopetegui will likely be eager for his side to claim a comfortable victory against Tunisia to set them up for their very tough Group B opener against Portugal on June 15.

That clash will likely decide who finishes top of Group B and theoretically gets an easier fixture in the round of 16.

As such, Spain can ill afford to make a sluggish start to the tournament and will need to hit the ground running, so Saturday's final warm-up is very crucial.

La Roja are set to have one of the best squads at the 2018 World Cup, with quality and depth throughout.

The same cannot be said of Tunisia. Their most notable star is Wahbi Khazri, who netted nine Ligue 1 goals for Rennes in 2017-18 while on loan from Sunderland.

But, while the north African side may lack in star quality, they are far from a dreadful side and are currently ranked 21st in the world by FIFA, one spot below Croatia.

Tunisia's opening match of the World Cup is against England in Group G on June 18, so Three Lions fans are sure to be eager to see how they fare against Spain.

In all likelihood Tunisia will set up against Spain as they plan to do against England and look to frustrate Lopetegui's men and grab a goal on the break.

There is little doubt Spain will dominate the possession on Saturday and they have more than enough quality to put Tunisia away comfortably.