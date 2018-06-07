LeBron James: Everyone Knew Kevin Durant Was Going to Be Great…Except Portland

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 07: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers addresses the media during practice and media availability as part of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 07, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers were eliminated from the playoffs a month ago, but that didn't stop LeBron James from handing them another L.

James, while complimenting Kevin Durant for his brilliant Game 3, reminded everyone of Portland's now-infamous decision to pass on the 2014 NBA MVP.

"You knew he was built for greatness from the time that he was drafted," James told reporters. "I mean, everybody knew that...besides Portland, I guess."

    

