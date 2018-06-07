LeBron James: Everyone Knew Kevin Durant Was Going to Be Great…Except Portland

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers were eliminated from the playoffs a month ago, but that didn't stop LeBron James from handing them another L.

James, while complimenting Kevin Durant for his brilliant Game 3, reminded everyone of Portland's now-infamous decision to pass on the 2014 NBA MVP.

"You knew he was built for greatness from the time that he was drafted," James told reporters. "I mean, everybody knew that...besides Portland, I guess."

