Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Cruise Past Algeria in 3-0 Friendly Win

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

Portuguese defender Bruno Fernandes (L) celebrates with captain Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring a goal during the friendly football match between Portugal and Algeria, on June 7, 2018 at the Luz stadium in Lisbon. (Photo by JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/Getty Images

Portugal ended their 2018 FIFA World Cup preparations with a 3-0 win over Algeria on Thursday as Cristiano Ronaldo made a victorious return to the national team lineup in their final warm-up fixture.

Goncalo Guedes netted a brace for Fernando Santos' side along with a first-half header from Bruno Fernandes, while substitute Joao Mario had an 85th-minute goal disallowed for a hand-ball.

Real Madrid's European commitments meant Ronaldo missed Portugal's last two friendlies, but his return proved timely as they get ready to open their World Cup Group B campaign against Spain on Friday, June 15.

         

