Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Cruise Past Algeria in 3-0 Friendly Win

JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/Getty Images

Portugal ended their 2018 FIFA World Cup preparations with a 3-0 win over Algeria on Thursday as Cristiano Ronaldo made a victorious return to the national team lineup in their final warm-up fixture.

Goncalo Guedes netted a brace for Fernando Santos' side along with a first-half header from Bruno Fernandes, while substitute Joao Mario had an 85th-minute goal disallowed for a hand-ball.

Real Madrid's European commitments meant Ronaldo missed Portugal's last two friendlies, but his return proved timely as they get ready to open their World Cup Group B campaign against Spain on Friday, June 15.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.