Douglas Costa, Juventus Agree to Permanent Contract Through 2022

ANDREAS SOLARO/Getty Images

Juventus have announced the permanent signature of winger Douglas Costa on a four-year contract lasting until the summer of 2022.

The Brazil international moved to the Allianz Stadium on loan from Bayern Munich last summer, and the Bianconeri confirmed via their official website that the move had been made permanent for €40 million (£35 million):

Costa made 47 appearances for Juve across all competitions last season and helped the Turin titans clinch a domestic double, beating Napoli to the Serie A title and clinching the Coppa Italia.

The wing wizard scored six times and recorded 14 assists during his loan spell in Italy and became a prominent figure across Juve's attack, featuring on both flanks and also in a central role when required.

Although the stipulated fee required to make the deal permanent may sound hefty to some, Italian football writer Adam Digby referred to it as a bargain, particularly in today's transfer market:

Juventus have done well to conclude the deal before Costa flies to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, perhaps signifying the player was eager to remain at the club.

The speedster's form picked up toward the end of the season as eight of his 13 Serie A assists came in the last two months of the campaign.

Football writer David Amoyal hailed the South American star as a rare quantity in the Italian top flight:

It's Costa's form towards the end of his first season in Italy that may have convinced the Bianconeri he was worthy of the investment, indicating his growing comfort in a new league.

Football Radars highlighted his prowess over the course of the 2017-18 term and showed his dribbling was a particular strength, albeit also indicating a dispossession rate that could do with some improvement:

The move also gives Bayern funds to play with this summer after they won the Bundesliga crown, although they didn't appear to miss Costa much after securing Kingsley Coman on permanent terms last spring.

Costa will soon embark for Russia as a full Juventus player and will join fellow Serie A-based compatriots Alisson (AS Roma) and Joao Miranda (Inter Milan) in their efforts to win the World Cup.