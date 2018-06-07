UFC 225: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

3 of 5

Ryder

Holm is aging, and Anderson is the up-and-coming heir apparent to featherweight greatness. People think she could be the one to derail Cris Cyborg, but here’s the thing: She’s never seen anyone like Holm, who is among the top female combat athletes ever.

Look for Holm to stick to the outside, pick Anderson apart and deliver a crushing defeat for those who thought she might be on her way to the top of the UFC’s 145-pound class.

Holm, unanimous decision

Rondina

I'm still not completely sold on Megan Anderson as some kind of blue chip prospect so it probably goes without saying that I'm not sold on her as an established talent capable of beating a former UFC champion, either. I'm expecting Holm to manage Anderson's size and out-land her en route to a forgettable (but clean) decision win.

Holm, unanimous decision

Harris

Holm needs a win in the worst way, and it's a shame for her and her fans that she has to go for it against a relatively unknown but quite talented UFC newcomer. Holm will ply her usual game plan, which involves circling. Lots and lots of circling. Hopefully she mixes in a few kicks this time as well. Anderson is a large and dangerous striker who will take it to Holm. This a featherweight bout, with the winner likely facing Cyborg. Holm was the first fighter to take Cyborg the distance since 2008, but not many people want to see that again. Anderson uses her aggression to pull the upset and make a strong case to face the GOAT of women's MMA.

Anderson, TKO, Rd. 3

McCarter

I'm not as sold on Anderson either, but she has progressed a lot in the past two years. Ultimately, she looks better than she is because she is one of two legitimately skilled 145-pound fighters in the world. It's her and Cyborg. That's why bantamweights like Holm get title shots in this "division". I'll take Anderson here because her length and striking power will be enough to win two of the three rounds. If it were five, I might have picked Holm.

Anderson, unanimous decision