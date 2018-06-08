Dream Bouts That Could Have Been If CM Punk Never Left WWE

Dream Bouts That Could Have Been If CM Punk Never Left WWEJune 8, 2018
A number of new predators have emerged in the WWE ecosystem since CM Punk's divorce from the company following Royal Rumble 2014. The ever-shifting roster has welcomed former Ring of Honor world champions, showmen who made their name in Japan and a well-traveled prizefighter.
Punk would have created magic in the ring against all of them.
The Best in the World, though, was not around for their debuts or rises to the top. Frustrated and burnt out, Punk put WWE behind him.
He has since been busy writing comic books and doing his damnedest to make it as a UFC fighter. At UFC 225 on Saturday, he will look to improve his 0-1 record when he goes up against Mike "The Truth' Jackson.
While Punk is focused elsewhere, it's hard for fans not to think of what could have been WWE-wise.
Five WrestleManias have come and gone since Punk's exit. Four Punk-less SummerSlams are behind us with another fast approaching. Think of all the marquee matches The Second City Saint might have had at those events
From the revival of an ROH rivalry to a battle of mic masters, the following is a list of the biggest and best dream bouts that we missed out on without Punk around.
CM Punk vs. AJ Styles
AJ Styles is a dream opponent for anyone. He's an expert in-ring storyteller and breathtaking athlete who has been WWE's top performer since his arrival. It would have been inevitable for him to face Punk.
The Phenomenal One debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble, though, two years too late to cross paths with him.
The two wrestlers have collided in the past, last battling in 2004 at an International Wrestling Cartel event, per CageMatch.net. Both Punk and Styles grew in huge ways since then. Add a bigger stage, the WWE Championship and a flood of hype, and their WWE meetings would be something special.
Styles stole the show at WrestleMania 33 with Shane McMahon on the other side of the ring. Had he faced Punk instead, an all-time classic could have unfolded in Orlando, Florida, that night.
CM Punk vs. Finn Balor
Punk and Finn Balor were miles apart in early 2014. The Chicago native was on his way out from WWE. The Irishman was closing out his New Japan Pro-Wrestling run.
By the time Balor debuted on Raw in July 2016, Punk was training for his UFC debut.
Had Punk and WWE worked out their differences, the company would have had a stellar feud to dive into. Balor's speed and athleticism paired with Punk's striking would make for excellent action. The story of Balor looking to prove himself against the more established star would write itself.
Balor faced Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2017 in an okay bout. What he and Punk could have created together would have blown that out of the water.
CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens and Punk going at it on the mic would be top-flight TV. Few Superstars could verbally go toe to toe with Punk like KO.
That alone would entice WWE to book a big bout between the two indy darlings.
Owens, however, didn't step onto the main roster with the NXT Championship on his shoulders, until May 2015. Punk was long gone by then.
Their clash would have been a blend of a barroom brawl and technical exhibition. The mid-match trash talk would be world class. And Punk dethroning The Prizefighter as universal champ would have been a far more entertaining route than the one WWE took in 2017.
CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe, perhaps Punk's greatest rival, never faced him in WWE.
The two enemies tore at each other in some of ROH's best matches of all time. But that was back in 2005. More evolved and more polished versions of each wrestler going at it would be a sight to behold.
Joe's path didn't lead him to WWE until last January. He has since thrived as a compelling hunter out for blood on Raw and SmackDown.
It would be a no-brainer for WWE to revisit their ROH feud. Punk and Joe's chemistry is too electric not to exploit. They always shared a special intensity, one that would be befitting of a major PPV.
CM Punk vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Punk vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style vs. The Best in the World. A Muay Thai-inspired offense against an MMA-influenced attack.
That's a match worthy of WrestleMania's grand stage.
Punk never got to face Nakamura. Nakamura was starring in Japan until recently. The charismatic Superstar debuted on WWE's main roster last April after all hope of a Punk return had faded.
Had things worked out differently with Punk and the WWE brass, a scintillating WWE Championship feud would be there for the taking.
Punk vs. Nakamura, though, will have to remain a fantasy. The same goes for Punk vs. Owens or another chapter in the Punk-Joe saga.
In a recent interview, Punk told Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports: "I'm done. I'm done. I'm done with professional wrestling."