Dream Bouts That Could Have Been If CM Punk Never Left WWE

Credit: WWE.com

A number of new predators have emerged in the WWE ecosystem since CM Punk's divorce from the company following Royal Rumble 2014. The ever-shifting roster has welcomed former Ring of Honor world champions, showmen who made their name in Japan and a well-traveled prizefighter.

Punk would have created magic in the ring against all of them.

The Best in the World, though, was not around for their debuts or rises to the top. Frustrated and burnt out, Punk put WWE behind him.

He has since been busy writing comic books and doing his damnedest to make it as a UFC fighter. At UFC 225 on Saturday, he will look to improve his 0-1 record when he goes up against Mike "The Truth' Jackson.

While Punk is focused elsewhere, it's hard for fans not to think of what could have been WWE-wise.

Five WrestleManias have come and gone since Punk's exit. Four Punk-less SummerSlams are behind us with another fast approaching. Think of all the marquee matches The Second City Saint might have had at those events

From the revival of an ROH rivalry to a battle of mic masters, the following is a list of the biggest and best dream bouts that we missed out on without Punk around.