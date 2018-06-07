Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Won't Play in 2018 NBA Summer League Games

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge announced Wednesday small forward Jayson Tatum won't take part in the 2018 NBA Summer League following his standout rookie season.

Ainge called the idea of having Tatum play in the offseason development games "crazy," per Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.

"Jayson is gonna get better, and that's what it is all about," Ainge said. "He has a plan with the coaching staff, and another with the fitness staff, and we'll go from there. We just want him to get better in everything. There are things he can get better at, and he knows what those things are. I'd just rather not say what we've talked about privately."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.