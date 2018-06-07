Hope Solo Campaigning Against USA's Bid to Host 2026 World Cup

Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Former United States women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo said she doesn't support the country's bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup because of lingering problems within U.S. Soccer.

Solo told the Associated Press in an interview released Thursday the governing body of the sport in America has "too many conflicts of interest that need to be addressed immediately."

"I can't say it should be awarded to Morocco," she said. "But I don't think it should go to the United States, and that's hard to say."

