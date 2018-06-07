Hope Solo Campaigning Against USA's Bid to Host 2026 World Cup

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL - AUGUST 03: Hope Solo #1 of United States looks on during the Women's Group G first round match between the United States and New Zealand during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Mineirao Stadium on August 3, 2016 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)
Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Former United States women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo said she doesn't support the country's bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup because of lingering problems within U.S. Soccer.

Solo told the Associated Press in an interview released Thursday the governing body of the sport in America has "too many conflicts of interest that need to be addressed immediately."

"I can't say it should be awarded to Morocco," she said. "But I don't think it should go to the United States, and that's hard to say."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    'Ronaldo Will Leave Real Madrid' (It's That Time Again)

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    'Ronaldo Will Leave Real Madrid' (It's That Time Again)

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    The Final Piece of Cristiano Ronaldo's Jigsaw 🏆

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    The Final Piece of Cristiano Ronaldo's Jigsaw 🏆

    Ben Hayward
    via Goal

    Glanville: Southgate’s England Are Nothing Special

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Glanville: Southgate’s England Are Nothing Special

    Brian Glanville
    via World Soccer

    Pele: Brazil Are Not a Team

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Pele: Brazil Are Not a Team

    Getty
    via Goal