World Cup 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Online Coverage Guide for Friday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Hosts Russia kicked off the 2018 FIFA World Cup in style on Thursday with a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Moscow.

Friday sees the tournament properly get into its stride with three matches being played, most significantly a mouthwatering Group B clash between Spain and Portugal.

The all-Iberian encounter has been made even more intriguing following the shock sacking of La Roja coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament.

Mohamed Salah's Egypt also get their Group A campaign under way against Uruguay, while Morocco and Iran face off in Saint Petersburg.

Here is the full schedule, along with viewing details:

Egypt vs. Uruguay, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Morocco vs. Iran, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Portugal vs. Spain, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Live streaming available via the BBC Sport website, ITV Hub and Fox Sports Go.

All things being equal, Portugal's clash with Spain will be a decider as to which side qualifies for the last 16 as Group B winners.

Iran and Morocco are decent outfits, and their clash should be an entertaining and tight occasion, but neither is likely to get even a point off either of the top sides.

Along with Brazil, Germany and France, Spain have one of the most complete squads in the tournament.

They have quality throughout, from David De Gea, arguably the world's best goalkeeper, to the likes of Isco and Diego Costa in attack.

Portugal, meanwhile, have Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid star is far from their only top-class player, though, per WhoScored.com:

However, he is the man through whom everything will go, and Spain's defensive line will have a job on its hands keeping him quiet.

Portugal know how to win in tournament football. They were far from being the favourites for UEFA Euro 2016 but ended up lifting the trophy, even after Ronaldo was injured early in the final against France.

On just the second day of the tournament, the schedule has thrown up what could be one of the best matches of the month-long campaign.

Spain are favourites, even with the upheaval of Lopetegui's departure, as they have the more complete squad and boast a wealth of talent matched by few other sides in the tournament.

However, Portugal have their match-winners—and one in particular—and will likely be happy for La Roja to play their keep-ball game and look to punish them on the counter-attack.