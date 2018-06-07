Bayern Munich Reportedly Set Thiago Asking Price Amid Barcelona Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich would reportedly be ready to sell midfielder Thiago Alcantara for €70 million (£61 million) amid speculation Barcelona want to bring him back to the club.

According to Jordi Gil of Sport, the feeling Thiago could come back to the Camp Nou is "gaining more traction every day" and the German champions would be ready to sell for the right price, or for a deal that involves a player heading to the Allianz Arena.

"At the moment Bayern say they would consider €70 million, but they're aware that this price is likely to put off most interested teams," said Gil. "As such, Bayern are willing to lower that price if a footballer going the other way was included in the deal. That player would be Lucas Digne."

It's suggested Digne would be an ideal signing for Munich as Juan Bernat, the current left-back back-up to David Alaba, is poised to move on this summer.

Gil noted that with Andres Iniesta leaving the club, Barcelona will look to strengthen the midfield positions. Thiago is said to be viewed as an ideal option in terms of his style of football and the personality he possesses.

While the Spain international has become a crucial player for Bayern down the years, the club are seeking to "remodel" their squad and are subsequently open to a potential sale, according to Gil.

The departure of Thiago from Barcelona to Bayern in 2013 is one of the most curious pieces of business the Blaugrana have carried out in recent seasons.

At the time the playmaker was still a little green, and he had the likes of Iniesta, Xavi and Cesc Fabregas to compete with for a spot in the team. However, his talent was evident whenever he took to the field, as he was well schooled in the classic Barcelona mantras.

The Spain star now controls matches with his wonderful technical ability and game management.

Although he has suffered from fitness issues in recent seasons, letting a player of Thiago's calibre move on for what would be a bargain fee in this market would be a gamble. While Leon Goretzka will arrive this summer, he's not someone who can control matches like Thiago.

Barcelona, meanwhile, may consider signing a replacement for Iniesta, although Philippe Coutinho arrived for a club-record fee in the January window. Even with the Brazilian through the door, if they can get Thiago they may just push on with it.