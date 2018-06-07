Dele Alli Talks Tottenham Future: 'I'd Never Say Never to Anything'

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Dele Alli has left the door open for a potential departure from Tottenham Hotspur in the future but insisted the club is "a great place to be at the minute."

During three stellar seasons with Spurs, Alli has regularly been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, but he has made it clear he is enjoying life in north London, per the Evening Standard Magazine's Richard Godwin:

"I'd never say never to anything. But you can't look into the future too much as it takes the pleasure out of now. I've still got a few years on my contract. ... All the players can see the way the club's heading. We've got a young team, a young manager, a new stadium, so it's a great place to be at the minute. But you never know what's going to happen in football."

Alli, 22, has played a key role in Spurs' establishment as a perennial top-four Premier League club under manager Mauricio Pochettino since joining from MK Dons in 2015.

He made his Spurs debut in August 2015 and has since returned 37 goals and 27 assists in 106 Premier League appearances.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It is no surprise the England international has been linked with a move away from Spurs, who do not sit among Europe's elite outfits, despite being established as a UEFA Champions League club.

However, Tottenham are about to move into their new stadium, and it looks as though they will keep hold of Pochettino despite the Argentinian being heavily linked to the Real job after Zinedine Zidane's recent departure, per Jose Felix Diaz of Marca.

Spurs have not won any trophies under the former Espanyol manager, who took over in 2014, but their progress has been remarkable.

Alli is still young and has an automatic spot in the Spurs first team that would not be guaranteed at a club like Real.

His current contract runs to 2022, and, at least for now, it seems Spurs fans don't need to worry about one of their star men jumping ship.