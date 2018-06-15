World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Kick-off Times and Live-Stream Info for Friday

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The second day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to be a brilliant one, with Spain's clash against Portugal being one of the standout encounters of the group stage.

The Iberian rivals look poised to jostle for top spot in Group B. Given the pedigree of the two nations—they've been crowned European champions the last three times the competition has been played—and the drama in the Spain camp leading up to the game, this one is unlikely to disappoint.

Also competing in that group will be Morocco and Iran, who meet earlier on Friday. The other two sides from Group A, Egypt and Uruguay, will also go head-to-head after Thursday's opener between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Here's the schedule for Day 2 of the World Cup in Russia and a preview of what should be three excellent matches on the first full day of the 2018 competition.

Friday Schedule

Egypt vs. Uruguay, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC Website (UK)/Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Morocco vs. Iran, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV Hub (UK)/Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Portugal vs. Spain, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC Website (UK)/Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Friday Preview

When the World Cup draw was made in December, eyes immediately turned to the meeting between Spain and Portugal in Group B.

Both teams enter the competition with realistic hopes of winning the title on July 15.

After a disappointing campaign four years ago, the 2010 champions appeared rejuvenated again under manager Julen Lopetegui. That was until he was sacked on Wednesday, with the nation's football association unhappy about the announcement of his appointment by Real Madrid the previous day.

Football writer Karl Matchett believes Portugal should be going all out for victory in this one as a result of the controversy:

Still, wherever you look in the Spain squad there is class. David De Gea is arguably the finest goalkeeper on the planet, Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique are outstanding leaders in defence and a midfield trio of Andres Iniesta, David Silva and Sergio Busquets can match anyone's in the competition.

Keith Costigan of Fox Sports is backing the former champions to go all the way again in 2018:

Topping the group would make it easier for Spain, although Portugal will have something to say about that.

Two years ago, they were excellent in the UEFA European Championship, defending resolutely and finding a way through games thanks to moments of attacking inspiration, typically from the irrepressible Cristiano Ronaldo, who has finished the season strongly with Real Madrid.

While an ageing defence is a worry, Portugal have some bright attackers capable of giving Spain's defenders a headache.

Portuguese football journalist Jan Hagen highlighted the talents of Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Guedes and Gelson Martins ahead of the competition:

Little is expected of Iran in this group, but Morocco are a team who may upset one of the favourites.

Manager Herve Renard is experienced on the international stage and has some household names to call upon. Medhi Benatia was impressive at the back for Juventus last season and is a defensive linchpin for his country.

Further forward they have the potential to blossom, with Nordin Amrabat, Younes Belhanda and Hakim Ziyech set to play behind the centre-forward.

As noted by WhoScored.com, the Ajax man has been a creative force this season:

Earlier in the day, all eyes will be on Egypt's Mohamed Salah, who has been in a race to be fit for this year's tournament. The forward picked up an injury in Liverpool's UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in May, and the Pharaohs have struggled without him in their buildup.

Uruguay, by contrast, are experienced in major tournaments and have a high-class spine consisting of the likes of Diego Godin, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. The South Americans look like the standout outfit in the group.