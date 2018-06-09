Denmark vs. Mexico: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Denmark and Mexico will make their final preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, as they meet in a friendly encounter at the Brondby Stadium.

While neither team are considered genuine contenders for glory at the finals in Russia, both nations will be expected to qualify from what are set to be testing groups. Denmark are in Group C with France, Peru and Australia, while Germany, Sweden and South Korea face El Tri.

Both teams are packed with talented players and plenty of men who'll be keen to give their respective managers some last-minute selection headaches. Here are the viewing details for this one and a preview of what's set to be an intriguing match between two World Cup hopefuls.

Date: Saturday, June 9

Time: 7 p.m. (BST), 2 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Univision (U.S.)

Live Stream: Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Mexico and Denmark Gear Up for World Cup

Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

With the tournament beginning just five days after this fixture, you sense butterflies will be fluttering in the stomach of all the players involved in this showdown in Denmark.

For the hosts it'll likely be a raucous send off, as they prepare for their first World Cup since 2010. In that edition the Danes failed to get out of the group; they didn't even qualify for the 2006 or 2014 competitions.

Getting to this one didn't look like it was going to be straightforward either, as Denmark earned a playofff against the Republic of Ireland. But in it, their standout performer Christian Eriksen ensured their passage was safe, scoring a stunning hat-trick in a 5-1 win in Dublin.

The appointment of Age Hareide as manager of Denmark has had a hugely positive influence on the Tottenham man, as he's netted 15 of his 21 goals for the national side since the acquisition. As we can see of Spurs Stat Man, the midfield heads into this one in fine form:

There is talent in the rest of the Denmark team too, with Pione Sisto and Yussuf Poulsen set to support Nicolai Jorgensen from wide areas; the latter has scored 31 times in 58 Eredivisie appearances since joining Feyenoord in 2016.

Mexico are also blessed with attacking talent in spades and it's going to be fascinating to see how manager Juan Carlos Osorio sets them up on Saturday and in the World Cup.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press/Associated Press

The man so many are looking forward to seeing take to the field in Russia is PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano, who was on target 17 times in the Dutch top flight last season. As noted by OptaJohan, he's shown he's happy to take on attacking responsibility for his side:

It'll also be a chance for Osorio to run the rule over some players whose involvement was questionable ahead of Monday's squad announcement.

As reported by Joe Arnold of Goal, Andres Guardado, Diego Reyes and Hector Moreno—key men for El Tri in qualification—were all doubts for the World Cup. Per Tom Marshall of ESPN, they're all poised to take to the field against Denmark:

There's a possibility that this friendly may turn into a hollow occasion, as no player will want to commit themselves too forcefully with the World Cup just a few days away. However, with places up for grabs, passions may well run high too.

On home soil you'd fancy Denmark to find a way through here, especially given they've found a formula for getting the best out of Eriksen in recent matches. Either way, an even match is surely on the cards between two comparable outfits.

Prediction: Denmark 2-1 Mexico