Tiger Woods to Stay on $20M Yacht Named 'Privacy' During 2018 US Open

Rick Silva/Associated Press

As Tiger Woods chases his first major championship in a decade at the 2018 U.S. Open, he won't be heading to a house or hotel at day's end to recuperate.

He'll reportedly be holed up on a yacht for the duration of the tournament.

According to Mara Siegler of Page Six, Woods will be staying on "Privacy," the 155-foot boat he bought for $20 million back in 2004, when he and then-wife Elin Nordegren spent their wedding night on it. Along with bedrooms, the yacht houses a gym, a theater and a hot tub.

Privacy will reportedly be docked in the Hamptons, giving the 42-year-old golfer an hour trip to Shinnecock Hills.

Siegler reports that the yacht features a nine-person crew and costs $2 million per year to operate.

Woods has been stuck on 14 career majors since winning the 2008 U.S. Open, his third career victory at the tournament. He does not have a PGA tour win since August 2013.