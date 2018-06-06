Ravens Reportedly Lose Last 2 OTAs After Rule Violation, May Face Fines

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly docked their final two OTAs this week because of an undisclosed infraction of league rules, according to former Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Zrebiec.

Head coach John Harbaugh and owner Steve Bisciotti are facing potential fines as well, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Harbaugh will be fined $50,000, while Bisciotti will be fined $100,000.

The Ravens have been similarly penalized before, as they lost three OTA days in 2016, and Harbaugh was fined $500,000.

That discipline came after the NFL deemed the Ravens had violated the collective bargaining agreement by having rookies in full pads during rookie minicamp.

The Ravens were originally scheduled to have OTAs on Thursday and Friday.

Team activities will resume next week when the Ravens hold their mandatory minicamp from June 12-14.