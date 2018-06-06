Trae Young Draft Rumors: Knicks, PG Have Mutual Interest After Workout

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The New York Knicks and Trae Young would like to join forces, assuming the Oklahoma star is available when they pick at No. 9 in the 2018 NBA draft.

Per B/R's Jonathan Wasserman, Young and the Knicks expressed their mutual interest after his workout and meeting with the team, but they don't expect he will be available when they go on the clock.

In response to a fan asking if Young would be there for the Knicks at No. 9, Wasserman said he "won't be there."

Wasserman has Young going No. 6 to the Orlando Magic in his most recent mock draft.

New York is in a difficult position this draft because the status of star forward Kristaps Porzingis' rehab from a torn ACL is unclear at this point.

General manager Scott Perry told reporters last month the team would have a better understanding of Porzingis' return timetable six or seven months after his surgery, which took place in February.

The Knicks have two young point guards in Frank Ntilikina, who was drafted eighth overall last year, and Emmanuel Mudiay they can develop if Young isn't available to them.

Young led all Division I players with 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game during the 2017-18 season. He was named a consensus first-team All-American and Big 12 Freshman of the Year.