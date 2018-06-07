NJPW Dominion 2018: Live Stream Schedule, Start Time and Match Card Predictions

Credit: New Japan Pro Wrestling

Rivalries will come to a head, championships will be decided and legacies will be cemented Saturday, when New Japan Pro-Wrestling presents Dominion, the biggest event of its summer schedule.

Touting a double main event that pits Chris Jericho against Tetsuya Naito and Kenny Omega against IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada, the show has the potential to be one of the best by any wrestling promotion in all of 2018.

What can fans expect from the presentation, where can they stream the extravaganza and at what time can they witness all of the action from Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan?

Start Time

3 a.m. ET

Live Stream

Available on New Japan World

Match Card and Predictions

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K (Prediction: El Desperado and Kanemaru)

David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Yoshi-Hashi and Jay White (Prediction: Finlay and Robinson)

Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki (Prediction: Sabre and Suzuki)

Never Openweight Championship 3-Way Match: Hirooki Goto (champion) vs. Michael Elgin vs. Taichi (Prediction: Taichi)

IWGP Tag Team Championships Match: The Young Bucks vs. Sanada and Evil (champions) (Prediction: The Young Bucks)

Special 6-Man Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio Jr., Jushin Thunder Liger and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Marty Scurll, Hangman Page and Cody (Prediction: Mysterio, Liger and Tanahashi)

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay (champion) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (Prediction: Takahashi)

IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito (champion) vs. Chris Jericho (Prediction: Naito)

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada (champion) (Prediction: Omega)

Omega and Okada Settle Their Rivalry in Epic 4th Encounter

Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada have contested some of the greatest matches in the history of professional wrestling against each other. Okada won the initial bout, successfully defending his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against The Cleaner at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

That match earned rave reviews and gave NJPW fans the first taste of the incredibly special in-ring chemistry that exists between Omega and The Rainmaker. At Dominion 2017, the greats battled to a time-limit draw, with neither able to score a decisive victory.

It was not until the G1 Climax that Omega finally showed he could defeat Okada, proving he was every bit as good as his competitive rival. The title was not on the line in that match, though.

Saturday night, Omega faces one of the toughest tests of his career. Not only does he have the opportunity overcome Okada and win what is a rubber match for all intents and purposes, but he also has to do what no one has been able to for more than 700 days: beat Okada in a high-profile championship bout.

With 12 successful title defenses on his resume, with a new record earned via his latest victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi, Okada has repeatedly proved to be the best big-match wrestler in NJPW. One more successful defense, against his greatest rival, would only further cement his place in history as one of the greatest champions in professional wrestling history.

Omega is the last great hope to dethrone Okada. After two years of continued dominance by The Rainmaker, it may be time for management to book the finish fans in and out of Japan are eager to see: a victory for the rightful leader of Bullet Club.

Chris Jericho Returns to the New Japan Ring

Wrestle Kingdom 12 saw Chris Jericho's first match outside of WWE since 1999. At that show, he came within seconds of defeating Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship in an instant classic.

The frustration from that loss, coupled with a natural instinct to stir trouble, led Jericho to attack current IWGP intercontinental champion Tetsuya Naito and kickstart a rivalry that will culminate Saturday in the night's second of two main events.

Jericho's sneak attacks have earned him a fair amount of heat, particularly since they came at the expense of two of New Japan's most beloved stars. They have also earned him championship opportunities, something he will look to take advantage of by defeating Naito and taking his title in Osaka.

Jericho has repeatedly insulted and taunted Naito through a series of social media posts, but only time will tell whether he can knock off Naito on the grand stage Dominion will present.

Considering he is not a full-time competitor for the promotion and Naito is one of its top stars, the likelihood Jericho leaves with championship gold around his waist is slim to none. What is likely, though, is a hotly contested match that has the support of the crowd behind it and a motivated Jericho seeking to prove he is still one of the most talented storytellers in the industry.