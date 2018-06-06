Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Nearing Yacine Adli Deal

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly nearing a deal to sign highly touted Paris Saint-Germain teenage midfielder Yacine Adli. The 17-year-old is expected to join the Gunners on an initial three-year contract after turning down professional terms with the Ligue 1 champions.

French source RMC (h/t Get French Football News) reported a deal has already been struck between Adli and Arsenal:

The Guardian's David Hynter reported Adli has "rejected professional terms" with PSG. He also noted how new Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has played a key role in helping the Gunners move to the brink of landing the precocious talent.

Emery was in charge at PSG the last two seasons and gave Adli his senior debut earlier this year. Along with Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, Emery has been working on persuading Adli to move to north London, according to Hytner.

If a deal goes through, it would represent good business for Arsenal, with Hayters reporter Simon Collings outlining the potential cost:

Collings' note about some of Europe's biggest clubs being keen on Adli echoes a report from L'Equipe back in May (h/t French football writer and broadcaster Matt Spiro):

Emery's first signing actually turned out to be 34-year-old right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner who will join the Gunners on a free transfer from Juventus, with the club's official website confirming the deal on Tuesday.

Even so, landing Adli would still represent a coup for Emery, Mislintat, head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

It would prove Arsenal can still attract premium young players in the wake of Arsene Wenger stepping down as manager. Wenger prided himself on securing brilliant youths during his nearly 22 years in charge, as he made player development a cornerstone of his team-building principles.

While the signing of Lichtsteiner adds experience, pursuing a deal for Adli shows the Gunners remain committed to building through youth. Emery will be expected to do just that considering Arsenal have a reported transfer budget of between £50-70 million before sales this summer.



Signing Adli would give Emery a precocious playmaker with a bright future who could help fill holes in potentially threadbare midfield ranks. There are still doubts over the futures of Jack Wilshere, who is out contract this summer, as well as Aaron Ramsey, whose deal expires in 2019.

Adli could replace either player since he has the attributes likely to make him a quick hit at Arsenal. In particular, his technical accomplishment in possession would fit in a side geared to keeping the ball.

Versatility and quality define Adli's game, according to Unibet's James McNicholas: "Stationed on the wing, his height and quick feet make him reminiscent of a young Cristiano Ronaldo. However, increasingly he has been redeployed as a deeper playmaker, ghosting through the midfield and picking passes from deep."

Scouted Football detailed how signing a player of Adli's skill would be a deal Wenger would be proud of:

Indeed, the Gunners were linked with Adli while Wenger was still in charge. Back in February, L'Equipe (h/t TalkSport) reported how both Arsenal and Manchester City were showing interest.

Adli's reputation has only grown since, with Daily Cannon blogger Dan Critchlow listing some of his achievements:

If this deal goes through, it will show how Emery's own connections, accrued from a lengthy career in both Spain and France, can help Arsenal still attract young gems now Wenger has gone.

Adli would offer the promise of an exciting future in a midfield set to be regenerated this summer, but one responsible for making sure the Gunners play the same expressive football they did on Wenger's watch.