Deion Sanders Says Cowboys Should Bring Back Dez Bryant, Apologize

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders said on Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys should bring back wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas (h/t NFL.com's Herbie Teope), Sanders expressed his belief that the Cowboys should try to mend fences with Bryant:

"Let's just apologize and say, 'Dez, I'm sorry. I made a mistake. Come on back.' You didn't know Jason Witten was getting ready to [retire]. You didn't know this knucklehead [Terrance Williams] was getting ready to do what he did [when he] got out of the car and [ran] out of the Lamborghini. Who leaves the scene of a crime with a Lamborghini? Let bygones be bygones, bring the dude back and let's move on."

The Cowboys released Bryant in April after eight seasons with the team.

