Manchester City Transfer News: Napoli Jorginho Deadline Set in Latest Rumours

Gill Clark, Featured Columnist I, June 6, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 04: Frello Filho Jorge Luiz Jorginho of Italy in action during the International Friendly match between Italy and Netherlands at Allianz Stadium on June 4, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Manchester City have reportedly made a new €55 million (£42 million) bid for Napoli midfielder Jorginho and want an answer from the Serie A side within a week.

The midfielder has emerged as one of City manager Pep Guardiola's top summer targets, but the Premier League champions are willing to walk away if Napoli turn down their latest offer, according to Sky Sport (h/t Jordan Russell at Calciomercato.com).

      

