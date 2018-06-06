Manchester City Transfer News: Napoli Jorginho Deadline Set in Latest Rumours

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Manchester City have reportedly made a new €55 million (£42 million) bid for Napoli midfielder Jorginho and want an answer from the Serie A side within a week.

The midfielder has emerged as one of City manager Pep Guardiola's top summer targets, but the Premier League champions are willing to walk away if Napoli turn down their latest offer, according to Sky Sport (h/t Jordan Russell at Calciomercato.com).

