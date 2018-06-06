5 Dream WWE Opponents for Shawn Michaels' Possible 'One-Off' Match

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The fans chanting "One more match!" at Shawn Michaels may get their wish.

The Hall of Famer has cracked the door open on the possibility of a one-off return, and visions of him mixing it up with the likes of AJ Styles and Seth Rollins will be swirling in the minds of the WWE Universe.

The topic of returning to the ring came up when The Heartbreak Kid spoke with Jefferson Lake of Sky Sports recently. "I think it's one of those that you would never say never about, and if it was just for a one-off then it's something that I would take a look at," he said.

Michaels has been the rare wrestler to stay retired. He fell to Undertaker in a Career vs. Streak match at WrestleMania 26 and rode off into the proverbial sunset. He has moved into a trainer role at the WWE Performance Center and seemed content showing up for non-wrestling appearances on TV and pay-per-view.

He offered the slightest hint of that changing, and it's hard not to get excited.

Should a Michaels comeback come to pass, the options for The Showstopper are plentiful. He could face superb storytellers who he clearly influenced. A big name from The Attitude Era would make for a marquee match, as well.

The following are the five top choices for Michaels' dream opponents based on the electricity they would create in the ring, the built-in storylines WWE could use and how much fans would get pumped about seeing them cross paths with him.