Goal Net from Brazil's 7-1 Loss to Germany to Be Sold for Charity

Brazil's defender David Luiz reacts after defeat in the semi-final football match between Brazil and Germany at The Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte on July 8, 2014, during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMON (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

In an apparent attempt at catharsis ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup one of the goal nets from Brazil's 7-1 humiliation to Germany four years ago is set to be sold off. 

Per AFP (via World Soccer Talk), the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, site of the Selecao's ignominious loss in the semi-final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, announced on Tuesday the net would be cut into 8,150 pieces, with each segment to be sold for a minimum of €71 (£62) to mimic the incredible scoreline.

The aim is to raise at least €500,000 (£440,000) for Brazilian charities, and stadium director Samuel Lloyd explained the thinking behind the scheme: "The idea is to transform this traumatic incident that everyone would prefer to forget into something positive."

The net being sold off saw most of the action on July 8, 2014. 

View of one of the original goals, used in the legendary 7-1 2014 World Cup semifinal match between Germany and Brazil, at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on June 5, 2018. - Brazil donated one of the goals, used in the legendary match, to
DOUGLAS MAGNO/Getty Images

It was the goal into which Germany established a 5-0 lead inside half an hour—goals from Thomas Muller, Miroslav Klose, Sami Khedira and a Toni Kroos double—and also where Oscar netted a 90th-minute consolation, which only seemed to exacerbate the devastation at the time.

Never have the hosts of a World Cup been so humiliated at their home tournament.

Germany went on to lift the trophy after beating Argentina 1-0 in extra time at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, and they travel to Russia among the favourites to triumph again.

However, Brazil are also heavily fancied to go all the way having rebuilt following their catastrophic 2014 exit.

