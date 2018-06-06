Liverpool Reportedly Scouted Arsenal Target Caglar Soyuncu

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly made enquiries into Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu and scouted him on Tuesday night amid rumours he is a target for Arsenal.

According to Turkish-Football's Emre Sarigul, the centre-back has been linked with the Gunners but was watched by the Reds as Turkey took on Russia in a friendly ahead of the latter's World Cup campaign.

Liverpool are also said to have asked Freiburg about his availability, and the player himself seems open to moving on.

He told Turkish-Football: "I had a great season. We are thinking about taking that next step up. I told my agent and my club that I want to hold talks about my future after the international break. The talks will be held after the national team games."

The 22-year-old did not cover himself in glory during Tuesday's 1-1 draw, though:

Soyuncu was attempting to play his way out of trouble but succeeded only in passing to a Russian player on the edge of the area, and the World Cup hosts quickly took the lead when Alan Dzagoev subsequently slipped through Aleksandr Samedov.

The defender had scored in his previous appearance for Turkey, though it seems he is somewhat error-prone, per WhoScored.com:

Goal's Ronan Murphy made a similar observation:

That could be a worry for both Liverpool and Arsenal, whose tendency to make mistakes at the back have frequently haunted them in recent years.

Arsenal shipped 51 goals in the Premier League last season, while Liverpool conceded 38. It was the Reds' best defensive record since the 2009-10 campaign, in which they conceded 35, and much of that can be attributed to the arrival of Virgil van Dijk in January.

They'll be hoping for an even better year next season, and further reinforcements at the back could help them achieve that.

The right coaching may help Soyuncu cut down on the mistakes in his game, but his development is far from over.

Whoever signs him needs to be prepared for that and do their best to shield him from the scrutiny that comes with playing first-team football for Arsenal or Liverpool.