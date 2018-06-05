Oscar De La Hoya: Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin Rematch Not Being Discussed

John Locher/Associated Press

Canelo Alvarez has apparently ended negotiations with Gennady Golovkin for a potential rematch, as Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya explained Tuesday.

"He's stubborn and wanting 50-50 and it's not going to happen," De La Hoya said of Golovkin, per Dan Rafael of ESPN. "The Canelo train has left the station."

De La Hoya added that Daniel Jacobs could be the next opponent for Alvarez.

"So there's a deal on the table for Daniel Jacobs to fight Sept. 15 against Canelo," he said. "... So we're just moving forward and making sure that Canelo has the toughest dance partner possible for Sept. 15."

Golovkin and Alvarez fought to a draw in September, creating a lot of anticipation for a possible rematch. While one was scheduled for May, it was canceled after Alvarez failed two drug tests.

While Canelo was forced to serve a sixth-month suspension, GGG defended his titles against Vanes Martirosyan instead and won in a second-round knockout.

Discussions have been slow about another bout in September, although De La Hoya appeared confident a deal would get done.

"I think that we're very close," De La Hoya said earlier Tuesday, per Dan Ambrose of Boxing News. "We're not far away. We're very close, and I'm hoping it can get done in the next couple of days."

However, Golovkin's push to get a 50-50 split instead of the 65-35 split he previously agreed to for the May rematch is apparently enough to call off the fight.

It remains to be seen if this is just a negotiation tactic, but De La Hoya doesn't seem to be backing down.