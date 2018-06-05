Raptors Trade Rumors: Nobody on Toronto Is Considered Untouchable

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 7: Kyle Lowry #7 and DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors wait for a free-throw during the second half of Game 4 of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on May 7, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 128-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly open for business.

Appearing on ESPN Tuesday night, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t DefPen Hoops' Rob Lopez) disclosed the Raptors won't be making anyone untouchable in trade talks this summer. 

"One thing about Masai Ujiri: He has never been afraid to talk about his star players in trade talks," Wojnarowski said. "He's not going to tell you anybody's untouchable, and teams around the league know that. So they'll talk about almost anything with this roster." 

The New York Times' Marc Stein previously hinted the Raptors could entertain moving anyone on their roster following a second-round sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers

"Word is that the Raptors quietly explored their DeMar DeRozan trade options last summer —  before they had any inkling that a breakout season was looming — and I'd fully expect Toronto to explore those possibilities again," Stein wrote. "Not just with DeRozan but with anyone and everyone on the roster.

"The Raptors, under the stewardship of the team president Masai Ujiri, typically move in a measured fashion. You have to think this summer will be different."

If the Raptors don't move on from DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry or Serge Ibaka—all of whom will earn over $20 million next seasonit's hard to see them reshaping the roster in any major way.

They have $126.2 million in guaranteed salaries on the books for next season at the moment, and that figure would hard-cap them and force ownership to pay the luxury tax again. 

  

Salaries courtesy of BasketballInsiders.com

