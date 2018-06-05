FSU Wins 2018 College Softball World Series Title with Game 2 Win vs. Washington

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Florida State Seminoles are NCAA champions in softball for the first time in program history.

An 8-3 win over the Washington Huskies in Game 2 Tuesday gave the Seminoles a two-game sweep in the 2018 Women's College World Series final.

Despite trailing 3-0 in the first inning, Florida State fought back for its seventh come-from-behind win this postseason.

Jessie Warren finished 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI, tying a WCWS record with 13 hits in the process. Elizabeth Mason was just as impressive at the plate while going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

Washington appeared to be in good shape at the start of the game, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to several miscues from the Seminoles. A passed ball, an error and a misplay in the outfield led to three runs (two unearned) against Meghan King, who pitched a complete-game shutout in Game 1.

This was just an aberration, however, as King didn't allow another run the rest of the game. She finished the College World Series with only the one earned run allowed in 34.1 innings.

The Seminoles offense also kept its composure after the early deficit, regaining the lead thanks to some big hits from the biggest stars on the roster.

Anna Shelnutt got the home team on the scoreboard with a two-run shot in the first, while a two-run single from Mason put the squad in front:

FSU scored five runs by the end of the second, which was an important number since Washington hadn't won a game all season while allowing five runs, per Graham Hays of espnW.

The scoring didn't end there, with Warren and Mason hitting back-to-back home runs in the fourth:

This was enough to put the game out of reach and seal the win for the Seminoles.

Washington had been arguably more impressive throughout the postseason with nearly flawless performances against proven teams, but Florida State showed incredible fight throughout the past month.

The team had six wins while facing elimination in the NCAA tournament, and it eventually resulted in a national championship.