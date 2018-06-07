Tyson Fury vs. Sefer Seferi: Fight Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Tyson Fury will make his long-awaited return to boxing on Saturday night after a two-year, seven-month absence when he takes on the unheralded Sefer Seferi in a heavyweight bout at the Manchester Arena.

Last time Fury (25-0, 18 KOs) was in the ring, he defeated Wladimir Klitschko to win an alphabet soup of heavyweight titles and assume the mantle as the main draw in boxing's top division. His career quickly went off the rails, with a failed drug test, a backdated doping ban, offensive comments and announcing his retirement from the sport on more than one occasion.

A rematch with Klitschko never materialized, and Fury had to relinquish his titles. In his time away from the ring, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder rose up to become the top draws in the division.

Fury, 29, is back now, in a good frame of mind and ready to take back the division. Seferi (23-1, 21 KOs) isn't an inspiring first opponent for his return, but it will be a good test to see if the former champion has what it takes to shake up the division.

Fury vs. Seferi Fight Info

When: Saturday, June 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Manchester Arena in Manchester, England

TV: BT Sport (UK)

Live Stream: Showtime Youtube (US)

If Fury's recent comments are anything to go by, the Manchester-born fighter is feeling better than he has in some time.

"No nerves at all. I feel like I've been a goldfish in a tank, trapped, and now I'm getting released back into the river where I belong. So just put me there and watch me swim," he said Wednesday, per Reuters.

Fury's upbeat comments reflect how far he has bounced back from rock bottom. In an interview with BBC Sport's Matt Davis, Fury admitted he has suffered from depression and substance-abuse issues. A two-and-a-half year absence from fighting would be the death knell for many boxers' careers, but Fury said the long break was exactly what he needed.

"I needed the rest," said Fury, per Davis. "I felt tired of boxing, drained. I needed to be rejuvenated; 100 percent the break benefited me."

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

The self-proclaimed "Gypsy King" (Fury has Irish Traveller roots) will look to prove he's back to his world-beating ways against Seferi. Fury is 6'9" with an 85-inch reach, per Box Rec, making it difficult for his opponents to wade their way past a jab and get in close. Even when they do get in range, Fury has the power to beat them back with 18 knockouts in his undefeated career.

Seferi, a 39-year-old Albanian, has mostly fought at cruiserweight. He is a heavy underdog in this bout. As of Thursday, June 7, per OddsShark, Seferi's odds are at +1600 (bet $100 to win $1600), while Fury is at a staggering -10000. Seferi has shown power in his career with 21 knockouts, but he hasn't fought anyone of note.

If Fury is still even half the fighter he was in 2015 when he beat Kiltschko and earned Ring's Fighter of the Year award, he should have no problem pleasing the hometown crowd and dispatching Seferi with ease. It's been a long time away, but Fury has the skills, mind and once again it seems, the desire, to be a world-class boxer.

A good showing against Seferi, and Fury's name and reputation could soon have him in the mix with the likes of Wilder and Joshua, assuming he keeps up the motivation to be there.