NHL Referee Garrett Rank Qualifies for 2018 US Open in Golf

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Garrett Rank, an NHL referee, will take part in the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Course next week.

Per ESPN.com, Rank made it into the field for the PGA Tour's third major of the year by posting back-to-back rounds of two under par at a qualifying event in Georgia on Monday.

"Was next to the best players in the world on the ice...next week I get to play with the best golfers in the world," Rank told PGATour.com's Adam Stanley. "It's a pretty cool life I'm living right now."

The 31-year-old Rank has experience at some big tournaments. He played in the 2016 Canadian Open, missing the cut after shooting 11-over par in two rounds.

Rank was also promoted to a full-time referee in the NHL in 2016. He officiated 76 games during the 2017-18 regular season and three playoff games.

This year's U.S. Open begins on June 14 in New York.