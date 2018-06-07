NFL's Most Overhyped Stars

0 of 8

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Perception and reality often differ regarding star NFL players. Reputations develop even if they're no longer representative of on-field performance and overall skill set.

Some stay hyped; others become overhyped.



Lesser-known players can be disappointments, but they're rarely placed on pedestals. Instead, it's those living on name recognition while not producing on the field who fall into the overhyped category.

The natural order takes care of itself on the field even if those on the outside are slow to adjust. Only the best maintain and exceed expectations. The majority experience ups and downs. Original impressions rarely change, though.

It's difficult to admit a once-great veteran or high draft pick isn't as good as believed. As coaches are fond of saying, "The eye in the sky doesn't lie"—and performance is the only thing that matters.

A few of the league's supposed brightest stars aren't what they seem.