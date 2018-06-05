Baker Mayfield Says He's Never Seen Anyone Like Josh Gordon at Browns OTAs

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield played with a ton of talented players at Oklahoma. None are quite as talented as Josh Gordon.

"I’ve never seen anybody like him," Mayfield said Tuesday of Gordon, per Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official website.

Gordon, 27, has played in just 10 games over the last four seasons due to drug suspensions. He missed all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons before returning for five games in 2017, recording 18 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown.

The 2018 season could be Gordon's first since 2012 where he does not have to face a drug suspension. He famously led the league in receiving in 2013, becoming the first receiver in league history to post consecutive 200-yard receiving games and setting records for the most yards in a two-, three- and four-game span.

Mayfield, college football's reigning Heisman winner, is the Browns' latest attempt at finding a franchise quarterback. He had his own off-field problems when he was arrested last year for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and fleeing the scene of a crime after an incident with police.

There's no one who has ever questioned Gordon's skill set. Even after years away from the game, he flashed—get it?—a combination of size, speed and catch radius that is almost unheard of. The issue here is whether he'll be able to stay on the field long enough to develop a connection with Mayfield.