Mo Bamba Reportedly Ran Faster Than Russell Westbrook, James Harden in Workout

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Texas center Mo Bamba's already lofty draft stock may be on the rise after reportedly turning in a great performance in the three-quarter-court sprint during his private workout with the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, Bamba finished the sprint in 3.04 seconds.

Per Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, that reported time was faster than the one several current NBA All-Star guards posted, including Russell Westbrook (3.08), Dwyane Wade (3.08), James Harden (3.13), John Wall (3.14), Kemba Walker (3.16) and Victor Oladipo (3.25).

Bamba did not run at the NBA combine, but Pierno noted that his reported time would have tied Georgia Tech guard Josh Okogie for the fastest time at the combine.

The talented big man also measured just short of 7'1" in shoes at the combine, and his 7'10" wingspan was the longest ever recorded in combine history.

In his one collegiate season for the Longhorns, Bamba averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game, while shooting 54.1 percent from the field.

As part of his latest big board, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Bamba as the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2018 NBA draft.

Wasserman also predicted in his most recent mock draft that Bamba will be selected No. 3 overall by the Atlanta Hawks following the selections of Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley.

Bamba will learn his fate June 21 when the 2018 NBA draft emanates from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.