Bill Belichick Says He Has 'Always Had a Good Relationship' with Tom Brady

Despite reports to the contrary, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick maintains that he and quarterback Tom Brady are not feuding.

As Brady reported for the team's mandatory minicamp after skipping organized team activities last month, Belichick let it be known that it's business as usual, via Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper: "I've always had a good relationship with Tom."

The Pats coach was asked if it was good to have the reigning NFL MVP back on the field, which was met with a Belichickian response:

He has no interest in adding fuel to the perceived fire.

There has been no shortage of drama surrounding the Patriots since ESPN.com's Seth Wickersham reported during last season that Brady, Belichick and owner Robert Kraft have been involved in a power struggle. And Brady himself did not bother to quiet the noise when asked in April if he felt appreciated by the team, via ESPN:

After more than a decade of everything being kept close to the vest for nearly two decades, there appears to be some cracks in the foundation now as things keep leaking out. Among others, ex-Patriot Cassius Marsh called out the culture in New England by saying there's "nothing fun about" playing for the team.

(You know, other than making the playoffs in 15 of the last 17 seasons and playing in eight Super Bowls, winning five.)

Despite having to deal with the report of tensions inside Gillette Stadium, the Patriots still managed to make it to the Super Bowl last season. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-33, but Brady set a Super Bowl record with 505 passing yards.

At this point, both Brady, 40, and Belichick, 66, could be nearing the end of their careers. They have been together for 18 years and put together a sustained run of success together that has never been seen before.

Every relationship deals with a certain amount of conflict—but don't expect Belichick to pile on publicly.