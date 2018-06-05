XFL Names Andrew Luck's Father, Oliver, Commissioner and CEO

Cliff Owen/Associated Press

As the XFL reboots, it will do so with some Luck.

No, not Andrew Luck. Oliver Luck, the former Houston Oilers quarterback and the father of the Indianapolis Colts star.

The XFL has named Oliver as its first commissioner and CEO.

Vince McMahon announced the return of the XFL back in January, with the inaugural season set for 2020. Eight teams will play a 10-game schedule, and a four-team playoff will determine the champion.

Of course, there can be no league without players and all of the infrastructure that goes with it. That includes having a commissioner.

Enter Luck.

The 58-year-old was the director of athletics at West Virginia for four years before joining the NCAA in 2014. He has since served as the Executive Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Strategic Partnerships, a role that is responsible for investigating possible NCAA violations.

Luck was also the first president and general manager of Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo, where he helped the team win back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007.

Now, he will take on yet another challenge.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported a source close to Luck says the former Oiler is intrigued by the "special opportunity" of being involved with the launch of a new professional football league. The XFL previously existed for just one season back in 2001.

Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press confirmed that Luck will begin his new gig on July 1.