WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 5
The Money in the Bank hype train churned along on Tuesday's WWE SmackDown.
In Corpus Christi, Texas, the blue brand zeroed in on the June 17 pay-per-view. Every segment may not have been a hit, but it had a clear purpose related to the event.
AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura signed the contract for their WWE Championship. Asuka took on two foes to warm up for her SmackDown Women's Championship bout. The New Day scored a win against three men set to battle in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.
Overall, Tuesday's episode was efficient and entertaining, throwing in the right amount of levity.
What matches clicked? What stories stalled? Read on for a full breakdown of the latest SmackDown.
Carmella 'Unmasks' Asuka
- "Let's remove the mask and let's face this horrible truth together."—Carmella.
- "Mella is money, and The Age of Asuka is over."—Carmella.
Carmella opened the show by claiming Asuka isn't who we think she is.
After an Asuka highlight package aired, Carmella showed fans footage of The Empress of Tomorrow's losses. The SmackDown women's champ mocked her Money in the Bank opponent.
Asuka arrived to confront Carmella, but Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville interrupted. The former Absolution members both wanted a match against Asuka. Paige offered The Empress of Tomorrow a choice between Rose and Deville; Asuka wanted to face them both.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
Spotlighting the mental impact of Asuka's undefeated streak ending is a smart move. It was such a key element of her character and that remains true even now.
Asuka welcoming the challenge of a handicap match made her look like a warrior. It's a perfectly Asuka thing to do. More moments like this will help her continue to stand out from the rest of the women's division.
Carmella, meanwhile, was solid on the mic here and has grown into her role as champion.
Asuka vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
- "I should just take your job. I'm way better than you at it."—Carmella to Byron Saxton.
- Asuka flips Rose over with a missile dropkick.
- Asuka and Deville knock each other down with simultaneous head kicks.
Carmella sat in on commentary as the action unfolded.
Deville and Rose tagged in and out, looking to gain an advantage early. Asuka held her own but took a lot of punishment from her foes.
Asuka went on a flurry, although distraction from Carmella allowed Deville and Rose to take over. The Empress of Tomorrow was able to outwork Deville on the mat and caught her in the Asuka Lock for the win.
After the bout, Carmella blasted Asuka with the SmackDown women's title.
Result
Asuka wins via submission.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
A fun showing from Asuka showcased her as a gutsy, dangerous babyface. Deville was impressive here, as well.
This is the kind of win Asuka needed, reminding the audience of how foes should fear her.
WWE has done fairly well to create quick animosity between Carmella and Asuka ahead of Money in the Bank. This is no blood feud, but Tuesday's events upped the level of bad blood.
Harper vs. Karl Anderson
- "They have effectively served as the black cloud over the tag team division."—Saxton on The Bludgeon Brothers.
Harper overwhelmed Karl Anderson. He pounded him with strikes and pushed him around.
Anderson, though, was able to roll up the big man for an upset win.
Result
Anderson wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C-
Analysis
The match was no thriller. It did, however, manage to make Harper look dominant and make it feel like Anderson and Gallows have a shot against the tag champs at Money in the Bank.
Even so, there is barely a spark ahead of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship bout. The tag division has become a low priority on the blue brand. That's a shame considering the talent it boasts.
Jimmy Uso and Naomi vs. Lana and Aiden English
- "This is the moneymaker, Uce!"—English after Uso chopped him in the throat.
- Naomi dives out of the ring onto both English and Lana.
Aiden English introduced his partner via song before the action kicked off.
In the ring, Naomi and Jimmy Uso had their opponents reeling. A distraction from English allowed Lana to take down Naomi, however.
Things got chaotic as all four Superstars got involved before Uso nailed English with a superkick to end the bout.
Result
Uso and Naomi win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
A fun energy did well to mask some of the match's sloppy moments. Lana's offense was awkward at times which isn't unusual for her.
Uso and Naomi teaming up outside of the Mixed Match Challenge is a good move as the real-life married couple has obvious chemistry.
Lana and English's pairing, meanwhile, didn't get nearly the reaction it has in the past. Whether that's a sign of the audience cooling on them or thanks to Corpus Christi's famously low-energy crowd remains to be seen.
AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura Contract Signing
- "You know straight up, you can't beat me."—Styles.
Paige oversaw the contract signing between Styles and Nakamura.
The King of Strong Style delayed signing, claiming the pens were out of ink. That enraged Styles who had to be held back by WWE officials. The champ slapped Nakamura.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
The best part of this segment is that it was backstage and felt more official than other contract signings. In that way, it hearkens back to the days of Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant.
There was a unique vibe and the segment didn't overstay its welcome.
The tension between Nakamura and Styles was not great, though. They didn't quite feel like rivals who have been at each other throats for the past two months.
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
- Flair hits a Gory Special-like backbreaker.
- "I am The Queen!"—Flair.
- Lynch counters a Flair moonsault with knees to the gut.
Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch approached each other warily to begin with.
They stuck to mat wrestling for a stretch. The competition remained civil.
The friends went back and forth. Flair and Lynch were able to counter each other's big moves. That is until Lynch put her foe in the Dis-Arm-Her which forced her to tap out.
After the bell, the two Superstars embraced.
Result
Lynch wins via submission.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
Flair and Lynch were clearly holding back to leave something for a bigger match between them. This was an enjoyable tease of what's ahead for these two allies.
Lynch getting the win is quite the surprise. She hasn't been booked as a contender of late. A clean victory over The Queen could be a key step to changing that.
Big Cass Interview
- "What is he, an inch taller than you?"—Cass to Young.
- "Daniel Bryan has never been in the ring with a star of my magnitude."—Cass.
Renee Young spoke with Big Cass about his match against Daniel Bryan at Money in the Bank.
Cass dismissed Bryan due to his size. He called Bryan's WrestleMania XXX victory a fluke. The big man promised to hurt his Money in the Bank opponent.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D
Analysis
Cass wasn't at his best here. Much of his delivery was robotic.
This rivalry has been a one-note song at times, focusing on the size difference between the men.
His feud with Bryan is a potential star-making opportunity. Cass hasn't consistently seized it.
The New Day vs. The Miz, Rusev and Samoa Joe
- "Anyone unfortunate enough to be WWE champion will be a marked man."—Joe.
- Rusev hurls Big E into the ring steps.
- Kingston springboards backward into Joe.
- The Miz accidentally throws pancakes at Joe and Rusev.
Backstage, The New Day asked The Miz to help them decide which member would enter the Money in the Bank ladder match. He was supposed to pick a name out of a hat, but the trio tricked him and The Miz put his hand in pancake batter.
Once the match began, The Miz struggled to make Xavier Woods pay. Big E, Woods and Kofi Kingston took turns pounding on him.
Thanks to Samoa Joe, the heels took control by focusing on Woods.
Kingston led a rally for his team. Rusev and Joe teamed up to stun Big E. The match's pace picked up as The New Day's high-risk offense proved powerful.
Infighting led to The Miz facing The New Day alone, a disadvantage he couldn't overcome. Midnight Hour put The A-Lister away.
Result
The New Day wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
Electric action capped off a solid night.
Everyone had a chance to shine. The match mixed comedy and drama quite well. Superkicks and pancakes apparently make for a good combo.
The Miz and The New Day's rivalry heading into Money in the Bank has been a strong subplot.
WWE wisely allowed Rusev and Joe to avoid the sting of defeat. They retreated rather than lose, making sure they didn't lose any momentum en route to the PPV.