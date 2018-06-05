WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 5

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The Money in the Bank hype train churned along on Tuesday's WWE SmackDown.

In Corpus Christi, Texas, the blue brand zeroed in on the June 17 pay-per-view. Every segment may not have been a hit, but it had a clear purpose related to the event.



AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura signed the contract for their WWE Championship. Asuka took on two foes to warm up for her SmackDown Women's Championship bout. The New Day scored a win against three men set to battle in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Overall, Tuesday's episode was efficient and entertaining, throwing in the right amount of levity.

What matches clicked? What stories stalled? Read on for a full breakdown of the latest SmackDown.