Report: Eagles to Hold OTA After Donald Trump Canceled White House Visit

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

After President Donald Trump canceled the Philadelphia Eagles' scheduled visit to the White House, the team decided to hold an OTA day on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per CNN, the White House issued the following statement regarding the cancellation:

"The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better."

The Eagles were slated to visit the White House after their 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the Eagles had planned to send a small contingent of players to the White House, with the option of attending the team facility Tuesday for other players.

In the wake of Trump's cancellation, however, Tuesday became a regular OTA day for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Rather than the White House visit with the Eagles, Trump tweeted Tuesday that the United States Marine Band and United States Army Chorus will perform the national anthem and "other wonderful music."

Trump added, "NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!"

That was in reference to the NFL's new national anthem policy, which will fine teams if their players protest during the anthem. As part of the policy, players have the option of remaining in the locker room during the anthem.

While several championship-winning teams have visited the White House during Trump's presidency, the Eagles are the second major team to have their invite rescinded.

The Golden State Warriors met the same fate last year after they were noncommittal about potentially visiting.

Rather than gathering on the South Lawn in Washington, D.C., the Eagles will continue preparations Tuesday in hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions next season.