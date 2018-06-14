World Cup 2018 Score and Live Result Coverage Guide for Thursday

JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Hosts Russia will kick off the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Thursday with the opening Group A fixture against Saudi Arabia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

It will be the first of 64 matches set to be played over a month-long festival of football.

The opening match is often a tense occasion despite the celebratory nature of the preceding opening ceremony, and it is set to be no different in 2018.

Thursday's clash is arguably a must-win for Russia if they are to advance to the knockout rounds, as tougher tasks lie in wait in Group A against Egypt and Uruguay.

Full coverage of the 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET kick-off will be available in the UK on ITV (live-stream the game via ITV Hub) and on Fox in the United States.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are the two lowest-ranked sides in the tournament, so it is hardly the highest-quality fixture to get proceedings going.

However, it should still be a fascinating clash, and there will be a fantastic atmosphere at the Luzhniki Stadium. That should spur the hosts on, but it could also prove a hindrance if Russia's players cannot handle the pressure.

A tournament often thrives on how well the hosts fare. If Russia drop points to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, they will face a huge task to get out of Group A.

Here are the full squads for both sides:

Russia have the more recognisable names—CSKA Moscow's Aleksandr Golovin could well be the key man—but there are no bona fide superstars set to be on show.

Instead, it will be a game of intrigue and opportunism that Saudi Arabia could take advantage of.

Little is expected of the Asian Football Confederation representatives, so they have nothing to lose and could pick up all three points if they can capitalise on any Russian nerves.