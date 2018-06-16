Ricochet Defeats Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Credit: WWE.com

In his first pay-per-view singles match as a member of the NXT roster, Ricochet defeated Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II on Saturday night.

Velveteen Dream attempted to one-up Ricochet from a high-flying perspective in the back-and-forth bout, but it backfired and resulted in Ricochet winning with the 630 senton.

As expected, Ricochet took to the skies often and wowed the live crowd throughout:

Ricochet made his televised in-ring debut for the WWE developmental brand on April 7 at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in a ladder match for the North American Championship that also included Velveteen Dream.

Neither Ricochet nor Dream emerged victorious, but their interactions during the contest set the stage for a feud heading toward Chicago.

Both Superstars pulled off some remarkable feats of athleticism, and they helped make the match in New Orleans one of the greatest in NXT history.

The weeks following NXT TakeOver: New Orleans allowed Ricochet and Dream to branch out and put more of the spotlight on themselves, which is something they took advantage of.

In addition to their rivalry growing on TV, Ricochet and Dream took shots at each other on social media, with the latter often alluding to the former's past as an independent wrestler.

Dream claimed Ricochet wasn't ready for the big time and said he would "make a man" out of Ricochet in Chicago.

Ricochet and Dream had a match on NXT TV a few weeks ago, but Lars Sullivan interrupted and destroyed both Superstars.

That resulted in Ricochet and Dream teaming up to face Sullivan in a handicap match. While the pair worked well together for much of the bout and had Sullivan on the ropes, Dream eventually turned on his partner and left him to get pinned.

Dream's betrayal added more heat to a rivalry that was already among the most-talked-about feuds in NXT.

Over the past several months, Velveteen Dream has developed into one of the top heels and one of the most unique characters in all of WWE.

Mic work and character development have been the biggest question marks for Ricochet over the course of his career, which is why it made perfect sense to program him with someone who is so strong in those departments.

Ricochet used his athleticism and in-ring ability to get to NXT, but if he is going to reach his potential under the WWE umbrella, then it is hugely important for him to become a more complete performer.

Dream has set him on the right path, and after picking up the victory in Chicago, Ricochet is primed for a quick rise to the top of NXT.

