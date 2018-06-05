Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Baffled by Real Madrid's 'Obsession' with Neymar

TF-Images/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly suspicious of Real Madrid's pursuit of Neymar and is bothered by the fact the club appear willing to splash €350 million (£306 million) on the Paris Saint-Germain star.

According to Tomas Roncero of AS, Ronaldo, 33, is particularly irked by the fact that Real look prepared to make a huge splash on the Brazilian when they have yet to improve his own contract.

Per Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, Neymar still believes he can secure a "miracle move" to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, and Real continue to view signing him as their No. 1 priority.

Given that Neymar, 26, is likely being eyed by Real to act as Ronaldo's successor, it is not a huge surprise the Portuguese is unhappy with the club's pursuit.

Roncero explained that Real currently pay Ronaldo €21 million (£18 million) per year, while Neymar earns €37 million (£32 million) per season at PSG.

Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or the last two years—and five of the last 10—as well as top scoring in the UEFA Champions League the last six seasons, and he likely feels he is worth more to Real than Neymar.

Yet the continuing narrative around Real is that they are trying desperately to sign Neymar just a season on from his record-breaking £200 million move from Barcelona to PSG.

Ronaldo continued to defy the passing of time last term as he netted 15 goals in Real's third successive Champions League-winning campaign, while he also returned 26 goals in 27 La Liga games.

To the surprise of many he then hinted at a departure from Real after Los Blancos' 3-1 defeat of Liverpool in the Champions League final, per Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan:

It seems as though Real might risk losing Ronaldo should they continue to focus on signing Neymar ahead of rewarding the former Manchester United man with improved terms.

For any other 33-year-old that might not be such a big blow. But Ronaldo continues to be Real's most important player, and it would surely be wise to keep him onside, even if it means delaying the signing of Neymar.