Wolves Reportedly Join Valencia in Transfer Pursuit of PSG's Goncalo Guedes

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly in the frame to secure the signing of Paris Saint-Germain starlet Goncalo Guedes.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness), Valencia, where Guedes spent last season on loan, are interested in landing the Portuguese forward. However, the newly promoted Premier League outfit are also said to be in the hunt for one of Europe's brightest stars.

It's added that PSG want around €45 million (£39 million) before agreeing to sell the 21-year-old.

Jorge Mendes, the agent who represents Guedes, also has a strong relationship with Wolves, who romped to the Championship title last season. It's said any transfer would be an "in-house situation."

Valencia are reported to remain in contention to bring in Guedes on a permanent transfer, though. According to L'Equipe, although negotiations between the two clubs are said to be "stretched," there is reportedly an "oral agreement" in place that would allow the Portuguese to move to the La Liga side full time.

The interest in Guedes comes after he enjoyed a brilliant spell on loan with Valencia last season, helping the team finish fourth in La Liga, thus securing a spot in next term's UEFA Champions League.

As noted by Sport Witness, it's reported that PSG are hopeful of having their valuation met for Guedes:

In manager Marcelino's counter-attacking setup Guedes was devastating at times for Valencia. Whether playing at the point of the attack or from the left, Guedes was often able to thrust his side up the field with his blistering speed and strong running.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

What made him all the more impressive in those early months at Valencia was his decision-making. Guedes showed an eye for a pass, that he can hammer shots at goal and that he's capable of finishing delicately when the situation demands.

In addition to the five goals he scored, as noted by OptaJose, Guedes also showcased a creative edge to his game:

According to David Cartlidge of ESPN, the youngster made it clear he would like to rejoin Valencia again next season:

Wolves would pose an interesting destination for Guedes, as they sprung a surprise to snap up his compatriot Ruben Neves last summer.

Under manager Nuno Santo the newly promoted outfit don't have the feel of a side that will be battling to stay up come the end of the 2018-19 season. They've spent a lot of money to make it to the Premier League, and that's unlikely to slow down this summer.

What is important for Guedes at this point is consistency. In the two seasons prior to this one he's represented three different clubs. At 21, it's important he finds a team, gets consistent minutes and starts developing into the player he has the potential to be.