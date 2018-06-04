College Softball World Series 2018: FSU Beats Washington to Take 1-0 Series Lead

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Florida State Seminoles have gotten used to playing from behind at the 2018 NCAA softball tournament, but they're sitting pretty after the opening game of the Women's College World Series.

Florida State picked up a 1-0 victory over the Washington Huskies on Monday night at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

A solo home run by Seminoles catcher Anna Shelnutt in the sixth inning was the difference in the game.

