College Softball World Series 2018: FSU Beats Washington to Take 1-0 Series Lead

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2018

Florida State starting pitcher Meghan King throws in the first inning of the first softball game of the best-of-three championship series against Washington in the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Florida State Seminoles have gotten used to playing from behind at the 2018 NCAA softball tournament, but they're sitting pretty after the opening game of the Women's College World Series.

Florida State picked up a 1-0 victory over the Washington Huskies on Monday night at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

A solo home run by Seminoles catcher Anna Shelnutt in the sixth inning was the difference in the game.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

