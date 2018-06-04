Manchester City Transfer News: Tanguy Ndombele Reportedly Eyed for Summer Move

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly considering an offer for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and will go up against the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus for his signature.

A dazzling season on loan at Lyon from Amiens has seen Ndombele catch the attention of some European heavyweights, and Paris United reported City are now eyeing up an offer (h/t Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News).

The 21-year-old is said to be interesting some of the continent's biggest powers, but City manager Pep Guardiola is wading into the discussion as it's alleged he sees Ndombele as a successor to Fernandinho.

It would be an understatement to say the youngster impressed on loan at the Groupama Stadium, making 47 appearances for Lyon in all competitions. That return convinced the club to trigger a clause in his contract and make the signing permanent, per Tom Coast of Sport Witness:

But it's highly possible Ndombele is already bound for bigger ventures as Lyon would have the opportunity to make a major profit on a player who cost them only €8 million (£7 million), per ESPN.com's Matt Stanger.

Fernandinho has another two years left to run on his Manchester City contract and played a prominent role in the team that ambled to this season's Premier League crown.

He functioned as a crucial foil behind the more creative likes of Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva all season long, and Ndombele is cut from a similar cloth, although his strengths lie more in passing and dribbling.

French Football Weekly's Rich Allen recently cited another report from Paris United, which suggested Ndombele may be one Ligue 1 asset whom champions Paris Saint-Germain don't have an advantage in pursuing:

The pattern tends to be that when a player emerges in France, PSG are favourites to land him, but City would be avoiding a major obstacle if it proves true that Ndombele isn't interested in joining.

Tifo Football recently profiled a player who, despite only having played one full season in one of Europe's top divisions, is gaining traction as a certain star of the future and a potential France regular:

Guardiola has shown a preference for securing younger talent at the Etihad Stadium, with Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane thriving under the Catalan, while Oleksandr Zinchenko (all 21) has also been afforded chances.

It's that kind of youth promotion that may convince Ndombele the Etihad Stadium provides the perfect blend of opulence and opportunity, with the Citizens said to be stepping up their interest in his talents.