College Baseball Regionals 2018: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Monday

The final day of regional action in the 2018 NCAA baseball tournament did not disappoint, with teams doing everything they can to keep their seasons alive.

After 11 teams earned bids to the super regionals Sunday, the remaining five spots were on the line Monday. Underdogs like UNC-Wilmington and Tennessee Tech were in action, as well as top squads like Florida and Georgia, all believing they had a chance of reaching the next round.

Follow along for a breakdown of the Day 4 action across college baseball.

Results (Monday, June 4)

Tennessee Tech 15, Ole Miss 5

*Mississippi State 8, Oklahoma 1

Duke 8, Georgia 5

*South Carolina 8, UNCW 4

*Earns trip to Super Regional

Upcoming Matchups

Florida vs. Florida Atlantic

Georgia vs. Duke (Game 2)

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Tech (Game 2)

Notable Results

Mississippi State Wins Rubber Match over Oklahoma

After Oklahoma earned an impressive 20-10 win over Mississippi State in their first game of the tournament, the Bulldogs had to fight their way back through the elimination bracket but got back to the regional final.

The No. 2 seed forced an extra game with a 13-5 win Sunday and then closed things out with an easy 8-1 win Monday.

JP France was the star on the mound, allowing just one run in seven innings to send his team to the next round.

Oklahoma showcased some impressive fielding throughout the day to remain competitive:

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to keep down an offense that got at least one hit from eight of the nine players in the lineup. Leadoff hitter Jake Mangum hit the lone home run, but the Bulldogs were circling the bases all day long.

The team will now face Vanderbilt in an all-SEC super regional.

Duke, Tennessee Tech Force Extra Games

Both Duke and Tennessee Tech needed to win to stay alive, and both came through, although in very different ways.

Duke trailed Georgia 4-1 early before the offense came alive. The squad tied things up in the sixth inning before slugger Griffin Conine took the lead with his 17th home run of the season:

The Blue Devils extended their lead and eventually held on for an 8-5 win.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech built up a 10-0 lead thanks in part to this three-run shot from Chase Chambers:

The designated hitter finished 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and four RBI.

Ole Miss fought back with five runs in a two-out rally in the eighth, but the Golden Eagles kept the pedal down and completed a 15-5 win.

The four teams will return to action later in the day with two winner-take-all games to determine the regional champion.