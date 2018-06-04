Doris Burke, ESPN Agree to Multiyear Contract

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks to TV personality Doris Burke after defeating the Boston Celtics during Game Six of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 25, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

NBA broadcaster and analyst Doris Burke has signed a multiyear extension with ESPN, according to Ben Cafardo of ESPN MediaZone.

In a statement, Burke said:

"It is hard to put into words how grateful I am to continue my career with ESPN. I've loved basketball my entire life and to be able to cover this sport is a privilege that I don't take for granted. My love for the game, and for my colleagues, both in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes, make this job such a rewarding experience every day."

    

