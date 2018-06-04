Doris Burke, ESPN Agree to Multiyear Contract

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

NBA broadcaster and analyst Doris Burke has signed a multiyear extension with ESPN, according to Ben Cafardo of ESPN MediaZone.

In a statement, Burke said:

"It is hard to put into words how grateful I am to continue my career with ESPN. I've loved basketball my entire life and to be able to cover this sport is a privilege that I don't take for granted. My love for the game, and for my colleagues, both in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes, make this job such a rewarding experience every day."

