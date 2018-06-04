Real Madrid Transfer News: Sadio Mane Deal Targeted in Latest Rumours

Real Madrid Transfer News: Sadio Mane Deal Targeted in Latest RumoursJune 4, 2018
Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a move for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who is said to be a priority signing in Los Blancos' summer revolution.
France Football journalist Arnaud Tulipier said Mane is firmly in Real's sights, although Get French Football News clarified earlier reports that a deal had already been agreed in principle:
Get French Football @GFFN
No deal with Liverpool, but @Tulipier claims that Real Madrid have had this move planned for a considerable amount of time, that Sadio Mané was supposed to be the 1st name in a Real Madrid summer transfer window revolution.
Mane scored Liverpool's only goal in the 3-1 defeat to Real in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, and he could now have his chance to join Europe's three-peat champions.
