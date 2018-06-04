Real Madrid Transfer News: Sadio Mane Deal Targeted in Latest Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

TOPSHOT - Liverpool's Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane (L) celebrates with his teammate Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk after scoring the 1-1 during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26, 2018. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a move for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who is said to be a priority signing in Los Blancos' summer revolution.

France Football journalist Arnaud Tulipier said Mane is firmly in Real's sights, although Get French Football News clarified earlier reports that a deal had already been agreed in principle:

Mane scored Liverpool's only goal in the 3-1 defeat to Real in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, and he could now have his chance to join Europe's three-peat champions.

         

